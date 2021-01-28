Kate Moss Walks the Runway With Lookalike 18-Year-Old Daughter Lila

✖

Kate Moss' 18-year-old daughter Lila Moss may be following in her mother's modeling footsteps, but it was the 47-year-old supermodel who was following in Lila’s footsteps this week. On Wednesday, the two followed one another on the runway for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, marking the first time the mother-daughter duo has strutted the catwalk together.

Lila was the first of the two to step out onto the runway. The teen donned a sheer, beaded silver caped dress, which was worn over a bodysuit. The ensemble was completed with knee-high boots and hair pieces. Moss, meanwhile, stepped out next, following her daughter down the runway in a silver satin dress. The gown featured embellishments at the hem and was paired with oversized earrings. The Wednesday show also featured a number of other high-profile stars, including Naomi Campbell and actress Demi Moore. After hitting the runway, the models posed in socially-distant glass boxes to allow attendees to see the jaw-dropping outfits up close. Today reports that Moss and her daughter were allowed to stand in the same box because they live together.

(Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

Lila, whom Moss shares with ex Jefferson Hack, has been following in her mother's footsteps for some time now and is quickly making a name for herself in the fashion industry. She became a Vogue cover model at the young age of 13 and has since become the face of Braid Bar and Marc Jacobs Beauty. Her recent strut down the catwalk came after she made her runway debut last October during Paris Fashion Week, her mom expressing how proud she was of her daughter when speaking with British Vogue.

"I was really nervous for her," Moss said. "I was sitting around the kitchen table ... Some girlfriends (were there) and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out, we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Moss Latest ⚡️ (@katemosslatest)

Moss and Lila are far from the only mother-daughter duos making waves in the fashion industry. In December, Heidi Klum's 16-year-old daughter Leni made her modeling debut alongside her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue. At the time, Klum gushed about how "proud" she was of her daughter, adding that she was "so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are."