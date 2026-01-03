‘Lost’ Star Diagnosed With Brain Damage

A Lost star is kicking off the new year by sharing a heartbreaking health update.

Evangeline Lilly shared on Instagram on Friday that she has brain damage from her TBI.

“Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies,” she captioned the post. “Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers.”

In a video, Lilly wanted to share an update about her concussion, which she got after fainting at a beach and falling face-first into a boulder in Hawaii in May. She said she had some brain scans done, which revealed that almost every area of her brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. “So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on,” she shared. “But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I do not look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do.”

Despite the news, Lilly is looking on the bright side. “But that’s okay,” said the Ant-Man tar. “My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think this was the calmest, most restful Christmas holiday I have had, maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago. So that’s a good thing.”

(Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

She went on to say that she’s “feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year, on this beautiful living planet, and that is my concussion update. Thank you all for caring.”

As mentioned, the Lost star revealed on her Substack blog in May that she fainted at the beach and fell “face-first into a boulder.” She said the nurses and doctor were “more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock.” She’s had fainting spells since she was a little girl, but doctors were never able to find the cause. Now it seems like Lilly has at least found some peace. She also seems hopeful about the future, and even if she’s not ready to do even more hard work, she knows it will be worth it in the end.