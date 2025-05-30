Evangeline Lilly Suffers Facial Injuries After Fainting and Falling Face-First Into Boulder

Evangeline Lilly is showing off the brutal injuries she suffered after fainting and falling “face-first” into a boulder at the beach.

“I fainted at the beach. And fell face-first into a boulder,” the Ant-Man and the Wasp actress, 45, wrote in a Substack blog on Friday.

“At the hospital, the nurses and doctor went straight into action, more determined to find the cause of my blackout than to stitch up the hole punctured into my face by the rock,” she continued. “I smiled wryly at them. ‘You won’t find anything,’ I said with a woozy voice.”

Lilly explained that she’s had similar episodes in the past that have gone largely unexplained. “I have had ‘absent’ and fainting spells since I was a little girl. The doctors checked me for epilepsy when I was young and then settled on the idea of hypoglycemia (without doing any testing),” the Lost star wrote. “For a good chunk of my life, I went with that – hypoglycemia. It added up — my metabolism is through the roof and I metabolize sugars, particularly, with [shocking] efficiency.”

As an adult, however, medical testing ruled out hypoglycemia, leaving the cause of her fainting spells a mystery. Lilly theorizes that they have something to do with her mental and spiritual health more than her physical health.

“I have come to believe that this ‘checking out’ is a result of my little soul reaching her limit of what she feels she can cope with in this life, and she ‘leaves the building,’ so to speak,” she explained, adding, “It is my conclusion, after enough of these episodes and enough medical testing to rule out different factors, that my soul longs to return. That when she has had enough, when the pain becomes too great, the stresses beyond overwhelming, the shattered idealism crushing, my soul exits my body and returns to pure spirit.”

Evangeline Lilly attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England in february 2023. (Fred Duval/Shutterstock)

Lilly said she often feels a sense of “love, light and peace” when she regains consciousness, and while “it might seem crazy looking at my face and my busted tooth, but I feel so grateful that I blacked out. I needed the reset.”

Lilly announced last year that she was leaving Hollywood and acting behind for now. “Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY.”