Lorraine Warren: Patrick Wilson, Star of ‘The Conjuring’, Pays Tribute With Heartwarming Photo

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Alongside her husband Ed Warren, Lorraine made a name for herself in the paranormal field and the couple inserted themselves in several high-profile incidents, including the famous Amityville Haunting.

Their career inspired several takes in Hollywood, most recently with The Conjuring franchise. Not only are the Warrens main characters in the main Conjuring films, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson respectively, but their paranormal relics also appear in films like The Nun and Annabelle.

Farmiga paid tribute to the late investigator on Twitter earlier in the day, with co-star Patrick Wilson following suit later with a message of his own alongside a touching photo.

The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and and inspiration. I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello. ❤️⁦@VeraFarmiga⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ewx4CsOU7B — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) April 19, 2019

“The heavens will surely burn a little brighter tonight. We lost a friend and [an] inspiration,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I will miss the stories, the laughter, and the guidance. Rest In Peace, Sweet Lorraine. Tell Ed I said hello.”

It echoes Farmiga’s message and couples together with it nicely, which is fitting given their connection to the paranormal couple at this point.

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness, she wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now,” the actress wrote on social media.

Fans of Warren and The Conjuring also released a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the first Conjuring film, showing Farmiga surprising the elderly investigator and referring to her as “mama bear.”

“[Rest] in peace beautiful angel [Lorraine Warren] this is one of my favorite moments of her with Vera,” the post on Twitter said.

Warren’s grandson and son-in-law, Tony Spera, both noted that Warren died “peacefully” and was smiling and laughing until the end. Her passing was announced by Spera via a statement on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night,” the announcement stated. “Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her.”

A third main Conjuring film is due in theaters in 2020, while The Curse of La Llorona and Annabelle Comes Home will be released in 2019, continuing the Warrens’ legacy.