Lori Loughlin’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ Co-Star Shares Cryptic Message of Support

Lori Loughlin’s When Calls the Heart co-star Erin Krakow has shared a cryptic message of support for the actress.

Taking to Twitter, Krakow shared a photo of a pink rose, and included a caption that read, “‘You are always there for me. And I always will be.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Krakow’s followers picked up on the apparent message of support for Loughlin, with one person commenting, “This is one of the most lovely things I’ve seen in awhile. So happy to hear from you; missing you both!”

“You are always there for me”

“And I always will be”

💕 pic.twitter.com/7YwXacS3to — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 9, 2019

Last month, Loughlin and her fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were charged along with many others in connection to a college admissions scandal.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts press release in the case read.

Loughlin and Giuannulli, per the legal documents, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

As it turned out, however, neither of the couple’s teen daughters — Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade — were listed as being on the USC women’s rowing crew roster. Neither girl was said to have competed in the sport before either.

Actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are due to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges in the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/1vhDwiWGvS — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 3, 2019

In addition to Loughlin and her husband, actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested in connection to the scandal, though her husband — Shameless star William H. Macy — was not, seemingly due to a lack of physical evidence against him.

As far as Huffman’s involvement, she and Macy allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Both Loughlin and Huffman have since appeared before a judge, with Huffman reportedly pleading guilty. Both women could potentially face jail time for their involvement in the scandal.