Lori Loughlin Steps out for Yoga As Felicity Huffman Reports to Federal Prison

On Tuesday, as Felicity Huffman began her 14-day prison sentence, Lori Loughlin was spotted heading to yoga class. Both women were accused of paying huge bribes to get their children into college earlier this year, but while Huffman pleaded guilty, Loughlin is still out and about, awaiting her own trial.

Loughlin was walking free in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. In photos published by Us Weekly, she can be seen in a color-coordinated outfit, including a blue yoga mat matching her blue leggings, and a pink track jacket matching her rubber sandals. Loughlin wore sunglasses and a wide-brimmed visor, which nearly hid her face from paparazzi in some shots.

Of course, it was ironic to some that Loughlin was out and about on Tuesday, just as Huffman went to prison. The allegations against Huffman were less severe than those against Loughlin. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud back in May. Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to get her daughter a more favorable SAT score, thus getting her into an elite college.

Huffman is serving two weeks in a luxurious detention facility in Dublin, California, followed by one year of supervised release. She will also perform 250 hours of community service and pay fines for her crimes.

Loughlin, by contrast, is accused of paying $500,000 to get both of her daughters into the University of Southern California. Rather than faking test scores, federal prosecutors say that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, bribed the school’s crew coach to recruit their daughters for the team, which they never competed on.

Sources close to Loughlin told Us Weekly that she is having some doubts about her not guilty plea, especially after seeing Huffman’s sentencing. She and Giannulli were offered a plea deal back in April, and now Loughlin reportedly wishes she had taken it.

“Lori regrets not doing what Felicity did,” the source said. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.”

“Lori’s friends are concerned,” they added. “They say she should have followed Huffman’s lead and taken a plea deal and accepted responsibility.”

The plea deal would have required both Loughlin and Giannulli to spend two years in prison. It is unclear when Loughlin and her husband are expected back in court. If they are found guilty, the charges could now earn them each up to 20 years behind bars.