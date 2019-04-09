Lori Loughlin Reportedly Coping With Admissions Scandal Through Faith, Yoga

Lori Loughlin is currently dealing with the ramifications of her involvement in the recent college admissions scandal, with the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, having been indicted after allegedly paying $500,000 to help their two daughters gain entrance to college.

A source told PEOPLE that amidst the legal drama, Loughlin is attempting to retain a sense of normalcy, going to fitness classes and leaning on her faith.

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch,” the source said. “She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

“She’s holding up well, given the circumstances,” the insider added. “She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

A total of 50 people were indicted in the scandal, and 13 parents and one university athletic coach have agreed to plead guilty. Loughlin and Giannulli were not named in this group, though the rest of those indicted have been offered plea deals, TMZ reports.

The deals include varying recommendations for prison sentences based on the amount paid in bribes and whether the parties in question accept responsibility for their actions. Since Loughlin and Giannulli’s bribe was on the high end, their plea deal reportedly contains a minimum prison sentence of two to two and a half years.

Prosecutors have reportedly encouraged the defendants to respond to the plea deals quickly or they will face a federal grand jury and additional charges, including money laundering. The parents who already agreed to plead guilty will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, with one parent also pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the IRS, according to the U.S. Attorneys’ office.

Actress Felicity Huffman is one of the 13 parents who have already agreed to plead guilty, and her plea deal will reportedly include the “low end of the sentencing guidelines.”

Documents state that the “low end” of sentencing would be between four and ten months, though Huffman reserves the right to argue for zero to six months. Prosecutors also recommend that Huffman pay a fine or penalty of $20,000 as well as a restitution amount and one year of probation.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury