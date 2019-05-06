Lori Loughlin Reportedly Approaching Crisis-Management Executives in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is currently facing up to 40 years in prison for her alleged role in the recent college admissions scandal, but it seems that she and husband Mossimo Giannulli also want to focus on rehabbing their image, with CNN reporting that the couple has met with at least two high-level crisis management executives.

One executive, who did not take Loughlin and Giannulli on as clients, spoke with CNN said that their conversations with Loughlin have referenced Martha Stewart‘s legal issues and comeback and that Loughlin is currently “agonizing” over how to fix her own reputation.

“She [Loughlin] has been having preliminary talks with some top crisis management firms on what she can do to change the public perception,” the executive said. “I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work.”

“It’s killing her that her squeaky clean reputation has done a total 180,” the source added. “She reads everything that’s written about her, and she’s already thinking about how she can turn her image around.”

In April, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to their role in the scandal after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The two were charged with multiple charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, both of which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. The charges also include supervised release and fines.

The second executive told CNN that they advised Loughlin and Giannulli to first focus on their legal issues rather than their public personas.

“Resolving the legal situation should be [Loughlin and Giannulli’s] primary focus,” they said. “Once that is resolved, [they] can then turn to how to reclaim their image and brand.”

“Do I think [Loughlin] can come back? Yes,” the executive added. “Being imperfect and explaining things from a parenting perspective can make her relatable when the time is right.”

Since the scandal was reported, Loughlin has been dropped from Netflix’s Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel drama When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin’s publicist, Elizabeth Much, told CNN, “There are people out there throwing their names at the media that are trying to get attention. At this time Lori and Mossimo are focusing on their legal case. There is no crisis PR team being brought in.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury