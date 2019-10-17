Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo’s Parents Both Died This Year Amid College Admissions Scandal, According to Source

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are still awaiting their day in court for their alleged part in a massive college admission scandal, but meanwhile have privately been mourning the loss of both of Giannulli’s parents. His father, Gene, who was a retired architect, and his mother, Nancy, passed away in January and July, respectively, according to PEOPLE.

“It’s been a very hard time for them, particularly for Mossimo, who lost both of his parents,” a source told PEOPLE. A second source added, “It’s been an emotional time for them. But the court case has actually brought them closer together — their marriage is stronger than ever.”

Other sources told the magazine, “Their marriage is solid. They love each other.” There were tabloid reports that the two were possibly getting separated, but the source said they are “not divorcing” and that “their focus right now is to get through their court case together and to show a united front.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people charged in March in a college admissions cheating investigation. Among those was actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to her charges and is currently serving a 14-day prison sentence. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, admitted into the University of Southern California on a crew scholarship despite neither daughter ever having participated in the sport.

The couple opted to not accept a plea deal that would’ve included two years in prison and will take their chances in court. They face up to 20 years if convicted by a jury. It’s a decision that Loughlin is reportedly regretting after seeing that Huffman is already headed to prison to serve her short time, which will then be followed by 250 hours of community service.

“Lori regrets not doing what Felicity did,” a source told Us Weekly. “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers. Lori’s friends are concerned,” they added. “They say she should have followed Huffman’s lead and taken a plea deal and accepted responsibility.”

Despite the court case looming over her head, Loughlin was spotted out in L.A. on Tuesday, heading off to yoga. It was ironically the same day the Huffman reported to prison to begin her two week sentence.