Lori Loughlin: ‘Fuller House’ Cast Reportedly Didn’t Imagine Co-Star Would Serve Time

Lori Loughlin’s Fuller House co-stars reportedly never thought the college admissions scandal would actually lead to time behind bars.

The actress is facing new charges of money laundering, in addition to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after she reportedly rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors, which elevated her possible jail sentence.

“Lori’s castmates on Fuller House really thought she wasn’t going to have to serve prison time,” a source told Us Weekly. “They thought she was going to have to do something, but not go to prison. But that was before the addition of these most recent charges.”

Loughlin reprised her beloved Full House role as Aunt Becky during the first four seasons of the Netflix spinoff series alongside original cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.

After she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 to secure spots for her daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, at the University of Southern California, Netflix reportedly dropped plans to have the actress return for the upcoming fifth and final season.

The couple reportedly rejected a plea deal, which included a minimum of two years in prison, just hours before they were charged with the additional money laundering crime. The new charges alone could lead Loughlin and Giannulli to spend up to 20 years in prison, respectively.

While the Fuller House stars have not addressed Loughlin’s scandal directly, Bure, Sweetin and Barber seemed to share their support to their co-star as they accepted a Kids’ Choice Award back in March.

“You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons, and this family has a lot of heart,” Barber said at the time.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” Cameron Bure added. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

“A loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times,” she said before Sweetin added, “You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing.”

Loughlin was also fired by Hallmark Channel from When Calls the Heart in the aftermath of the bribery scheme scandal. Her daughter Olivia has been dropped by Tresemmé and Sephora and reportedly is not speaking with her parents.