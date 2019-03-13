Lori Loughlin: ‘Full House’ Star Foreshadowed School Admissions Scam in 1993 Episode

If Lori Loughlin‘s involvement in the national college admissions scandal seems familiar to you, it may be because it echoes a Full House plot line from 1993.

In the 26-year-old episode, Loughlin’s character, Becky Katsopolis, faced a dilemma. Her two children had the chance to attend an elite school that promised to put their lives on the “fast track,” but she and Jesse (John Stamos) weren’t entirely honest on the application.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two parents are forced to navigate the line between wanting what’s best for their children and taking things too far when they try to get them into the prestigious preschool. When Jesse realizes his kids won’t get in, he blatantly lies on the application. All seems well for the twin boys until Becky, known for her prudence on the show, tells administrators the truth.

“I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what?” Becky says to Jesse near the end of the episode. “Maybe the fast track isn’t it. Nicky and Alex are normal, healthy kids and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing okay.”

“When they’re ready to go to preschool, we’ll find them the right one and we’ll do everything we can to encourage them,” she said later.

In a testament to the fact that the internet never lies, social media grabbed hold of the “Be True To Your Preschool” plot line in the wake of the allegations against the actress more than 20 years later.

In 2016, Loughlin’s eldest daughter was preparing to apply for colleges, but federal prosecutors now allege that the 56-year-old actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, used bribes to get their daughter into the University of Southern California. They also allegedly did the same for their younger daughter, who enrolled at USC last fall.

The parents were among 50 people, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, charged with allegedly being involved in a bribery scam that allowed wealthy students who otherwise may not have been accepted, to attend Ivy League and prestigious colleges and universities.

The couple are accused of getting their daughters admitted to USC by paying $500,000 for them to be designated as recruits for the school’s rowing team, despite the fact that neither of them rowed, according to Tuesday’s indictment out of Boston.

Many social media users pointed out the parallels (and differences) between Loughlin’s real-life situation and on-screen life lesson.

“Maybe #AuntBecky should’ve taken her own advice,” one Twitter user wrote.

Maybe #AuntBecky should’ve taken her own advice from the 1993 episode of Full House “Be True To Your Preschool” that it doesn’t matter what school your kids go to as long as they’re happy and well-adjusted. — Amy (@PrplMnkyCupcake) March 12, 2019

“This all started when Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse tried to lie to get their twins into that fancy preschool,” another wrote.

“Remember that episode of Full House when Uncle Jesse falsified info to get Nicky and Alex into a prestigious preschool? Aunt Becky should’ve know better after all of that,” another said.

“Okay but remember when aunt becky and uncle jesse lied to get nicky and alex into that fancy preschool??? history repeats itself [shake my head],” someone else wrote.

The season 6 episode is available to view on Hulu.

It’s unclear if the Fuller House actress is in federal custody; she was expected to surrender herself to authorities Tuesday after returning to the U.S. from overseas.