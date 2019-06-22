Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Spotted Shopping Following College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, were spotted out doing some shopping in Los Angeles Thursday.

The 19-year-old YouTube star has been predominantly laying low since her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both her and her 20-year-old sister, Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team — even through neither of them participated in the sport.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As first reported by Entertainment Tonight, the sisters arrived in a Merced G-Wagon and went inside a CVS store, casually dressed and grabbing items from what appeared to be the stationery aisle.

Since the scandal involving her parents, Olivia has been keeping quiet on social media. Olivia also lost some partnerships with major brands in the aftermath of the scandal.

Fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau recently told Us Weekly that Olivia will be taking a long break from the spotlight before plotting her return, even unto a year.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year,’” the 20-year-old YouTuber said in a video on Wednesday.

Mongeau also joked about the controversy before expressing empathy for Giannulli, 19.

“It sucks because I feel like she didn’t even wanna go to college,” she told her friends in the segment. “I think the mom just really wanted her daughters to…”

YouTuber Ryland Adams then chimed in, suggesting that Loughlin, 54, only wanted to brag to her peers that her children attended the University of Southern California.

Olivia is also dealing with her breakup with Jackson Guthy, a model and musician, whom she had been dating before the family drama began.

Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult,” the source added.

The outlet previously confirmed the breakup when a separate source revealed, “Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months. They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court soon. The charges could land the couple up to 20 years in prison if they are found guilty.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” a source told the outlet of how the actress was thinking things would go. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the insider added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”