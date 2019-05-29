Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Spotted Partying at Nightclub Amid Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, were spotted enjoying a night in West Hollywood amid their parents’ legal troubles.

The siblings were spotted arriving at Bootsy Bellows nightclub around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, marking the first time they have been seen together in public since the college admissions scandal landed both of their parents in jail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See photos of the sisters’ night out, released by Entertainment Tonight, here.

The Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, despite them not participating in the sport.

The couple plead not guilty in April, leading to additional charges that if found guilty could land them in prison for 20 years.

Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, kept their looks stylish, with the YouTube personality wearing a black jacket and leather pants, as her older sister rocked a shiny leather jacket and camouflage pants.

The sifters later met up with 19-year-old Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The outing comes on the heels of both of Loughlin’s daughters reportedly ending their relationships in the last few weeks. A source told ET Olivia ended things with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, and surprisingly plans to return to USC after the controversy as she continues to hold a grudge against her parents’ actions.

“Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part she’s cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot,” the source told the outlet. “She feels she hasn’t been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn’t even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image.”

“[But] Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another,” the source continued. “Their closest friends feel it’s been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships.”

Us Weekly also reported last week that Bella ended things with her boyfriend, Nick Penske, with a source telling the publication the scandal was a contributing factor to the split.

“[They] had boyfriends and both of them broke up with them,” a source said, adding that the scandal involving their parents has been “too much to deal with.”