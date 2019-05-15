Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted Partying Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade was recently spotted out partying amid her family’s college admissions scandal.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old was seen outside of the popular Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m. PT.

The outlet noted that she appeared to be dressed casual, sporting a pair of plaid pants with a black shirt and a denim jacket.

Is that Olivia Jade ?????? Honestly if so a mood. Parents in jail, no college education left. Solution: go to jake Paul’s party and go off the rails, why not pic.twitter.com/7irr2Ys73A — emily (@andersonemily99) May 6, 2019

Last week, Olivia Jade was spotted at YouTube star, Jake Paul’s party in photographs captured via Instagram and Snapchat, posted to Twitter.

Olivia Jade’s evening out comes at tense time fore her family, as her parents — Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli — are fighting charges of bribery and money laundering regarding a mass college admissions scam that has rocked the nation.

A source close to the family recently told Entertainment Tonight that their “situation has gone from bad to worse,” but that Loughlin still believes she can avoid being sent to prison.

“Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim,” the source stated. “While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn’t deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding.”

The source also said that Olivia Jade has become somewhat unruly in the wake of the scandal, and is not listening to anything her parents try to tell her.

“Olivia Jade is totally over it and won’t listen to anything her parents say now,” the inisider said. “She is in no way ready to forgive anything her parents have done. Lori doesn’t understand Olivia’s reaction. She seems to feel her act was selfless and misunderstood and she wants to prove she had all the best intentions and even that she was, in some way, duped into breaking the law.”

The former Full House star apparently believed that her daughter would have forgiven her by now, and even took the teen to joint therapy in the hopes of repairing their relationship. However, the insider says it “doesn’t seem that that’s happened” and Olivia Jade is “still not talking” to Loughlin.

“She feels this could have all been avoided had her mother listened to her when she expressed she wasn’t interested in going to college,” the source shared. “The fact she has lost her business deals and can’t go out in public without being photographed and scrutinized is a constant reminder of what her mother has done.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were previously offered plea deals, but opted not to take them. They are due back in court next month.