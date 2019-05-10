Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Splits With Jackson Guthy Amid College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade is a single woman once again.

The 19-year-old YouTube personality is reportedly back on the market after she and her boyfriend Jackson Guthy broke up, just weeks after the college admission scandal appended her and her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s lives.

“Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

The news comes just as another source opened up about how the 23-year-old singer was trying to be stand by Olivia’s side in the wake of the bribery scheme.

At the time, the insider noted that the couple had not spent “as much time together [as]] they were before.”

Despite the media attention surrounding Olivia’s parents’ involvement in the bribery scheme, Guthy “has been there for Olivia” in any way he can.

“Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” a third source told the outlet. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

The news comes almost a week since Olivia moved out of her parents’ home after leaving her University of Southern California dorm. The YouTube star was also recently spotted after a shopping trip in IKEA for furniture for her new place.

“Olivia has been leaning on friends and wants a new place to start a new chapter,” the source added. “Olivia is very much in the headspace [that] she wants to move forward from the scandal. She’s focusing on what’s next and not looking back.”

Jade reportedly left her parents’ home in order to give herself space from the media attention surrounding her parents.

“What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” another source told PEOPLE last week. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 in order to secure their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, spots at USC as recruits to the university’s crew team, despite them not participating in the sport.

The couple was charged with additional counts of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty to the charges. They face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.