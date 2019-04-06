Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Knew About College Admissions Scam Ahead of Scandal

A new report indicates that Olivia Jade Giannulli allegedly may have been aware of the ongoing college admissions scandal.

While it has been reported that the YouTube and Instagram influencer’s parents, Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly took part in the scheme without their children knowing, a new source points to the youngest daughter allegedly having knowledge before the news broke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Perez Hilton, a source that spoke to PEOPLE for a story that ran Friday believes Olivia knows more than she led many to believe.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much,” the source told PEOPLE. “She is very angry with her parents. She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand. She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen.”

The last bit is what stands out to Perez and what seems to indicate that Olivia Jade allegedly may have known more than had previously been reported.

To add fuel to this allegation, InTouch pulled up an interview Olivia Jade gave to the Zach Sang Show on YouTube and her life as an “influencer.”

“It’s the coolest thing getting DMs from girls, like, ‘I’m applying to college right now. What did you do?’ Like, all this stuff,” Olivia Jade said in the interview. “It’s fun.”

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 as part of the college admissions scandal in order to have both of their daughters admitted to USC as part of the university’s crew team.

Whether there was any knowledge before the indictments or not, Olivia Jade and her family faced repercussions over the scandal. Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, have reportedly both unofficially left USC without plans to return. They are still enrolled for now according to the school, but an investigation could end with both being barred from campus for life.

Away from that, Olivia Jade also lost her professional partnerships with TREsemme and Sephora beauty products due to the scandal, with possible irreparable harm to her budding career.

Loughlin and her husband have also faced punishment. The couple was arrested and released on $1 million bonds after the indictments went public and could end up facing up to 20 years in prison. They are also part of a $500 billion class-action lawsuit against those named in the indictments.

The former Full House star also faced professional repercussions alongside her daughter, losing all of her projects with Hallmark Channel and her work with Netflix on the final season of Fuller House.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli appeared in a Boston court on April 3 to face the charges against them. Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman also appeared in court on Wednesday, facing similar charges as Loughlin.