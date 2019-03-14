Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Loses Partnership With Sephora Amid College Admissions Scandal

While the consequences for the parents involved in the nationwide college entrance scam are still unclear, indicted mom Lori Loughlin‘s daughter, Olivia Jade, has already seen repercussions as she’s lost multiple brand partnerships in the wake of the scandal.

Jade is an influencer with 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Instagram, and the 19-year-old had been working with several brands, including Sephora. On Thursday, Sephora announced in a statement that it had decided to end its partnership with Jade.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” Sephora told NBC News in a statement.

Jade had previously done sponsored posts for Sephora and collaborated with the cosmetics company’s in-house makeup brand on a palette, which can no longer be found on Sephora’s website. The teen’s most recent post in partnership in Sephora came in January, when she promoted a restock of her palette.

“The olivia jade x sephora collection palette is officially being RESTOCKED tomorrow (1/18) at 12pm EST!!!” she wrote. “Sooo excited for you to get your hands on these highlighters if you missed it the first time around… they are unreal. link in my bio to purchase #ad #sephoracollection.”

Jade’s palette launched in December and sold out before it was restocked, with reviews praising the $28, six-color Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette. After the college scandal was reported, reviews dropped to 1.9 stars, with angry customers leaving a number of negative messages on Sephora’s website.

Variety previously reported that HP pulled its sponsorship deal with Jade on Tuesday. Jade, a freshman at the University of Southern California, had previously promoted HP’s Sprocket photo printer in a post on Instagram.

“HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign,” the company said in a statement. “HP has removed the content from its properties.”

Jade has also previously worked with brands including Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Cosmetics Company, Too Faced Cosmetics, Dolce & Gabbana, Amazon, Boohoo, Lulus, Smile Direct Club and TRESemmé.

It’s currently unclear what will happen to the teen’s college career, as USC is reviewing the students currently enrolled thanks to the scandal on a case-by-case basis. Her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the indictment.

Jade has not commented on the scandal, though she has disabled comments on her YouTube videos and a handful of Instagram posts.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend,” she said in an August 2018 video. “But I do want the experience of game days, partying. I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

She later uploaded another video apologizing for the statement.

Photo Credit: Getty / Phillip Faraone