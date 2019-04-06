Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Gloated Over Requests for College Application Help

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade’s comments on her YouTube page continue to come back to haunt her.

The 19-year-old raised eyebrows due to comments she made in March while on an appearance on the Zach Sang Show where she talked about being an influencer and getting into college. The comments resurfaced as Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli faced charges at a Boston court for their involvement in a college admissions cheating scandal.

“It’s the coolest thing getting DMs from girls, like, ‘I’m applying to college right now. What did you do?’ Like, all this stuff,” the vlogger, who has almost 2 million YouTube subscribers according to InTouch, said during her appearance. “It’s fun.”

Olivia appeared on the YouTube show just a few days before Loughlin, Giannulli and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman were among dozens of parents arrested and charged for being involved in the bribery scheme.

Loughlin, who has since been dropped from Fuller House and Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, and Giannulli, were indicted on March 12 after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team… thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

After the scandal news first surfaced, another video of Olivia’s resurfaced where she admitted she was not as enthusiastic about her education as she was about partying and working on her YouTube channel and brand.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the 19-year-old influencer — who has since been dropped by Sephora and Tresemmé — is struggling with being caught in the middle of the controversy.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much,” the source said. “She is very angry with her parents. She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand.”

The YouTube star reportedly blames her parents “for everything” and has not spent much time at home since news broke.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion,” the source added. “She was honest about that she didn’t really care about school. But her business, she was always very serious about. She most certainly will find a way to start over again. She isn’t someone that gives up easily.”

A new report says that Giannulli and Loughlin could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years probation and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.