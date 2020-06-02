Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Getting Heat for White Privilege Comments

✖

Olivia Jade is being called out for her words on white privilege after she posted about its role in her life amid protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and an end to police brutality as a part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, 20, took to Instagram Sunday to share her thoughts.

"As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present," the beauty influencer wrote on her Story. "And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me. It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination."

Saying that she is "not racist" and "never" has been, the YouTube star said she needed to speak up "because just not being racist isn’t enough." She continued, "It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS."

People were quick to point out how the influencer's parents, who agreed to plead guilty last week for their role in the college admissions scandal, were accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia Jade and her sister into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits. Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to a deal promising them two and five months in prison for their involvement in the scheme, respectively, but will not be sentenced officially until Aug. 21.

Olivia jade on IG going on about white privilege... you mean the thing that’s keeping your parents out of jail and that fake got you into USC? I can’t pic.twitter.com/QCNNNamWF9 — Ready To Glare 🔪 (@ReadytoglareYT) June 2, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, "olivia jade trying to talk about the dangers of white privilege is like a smoker talking about the dangers of lung cancer." A different person echoed, "I am so dead at olivia jade posting about how upset she is by white privilege hurting black people when her mom just plead guilty to paying half a mil to get her kids into college." One commenter was more willing to give her credit, saying, "She has a right to speak but she really should shut up. Under the circumstances, her point is lost."