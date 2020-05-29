Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Knows Career Rebuild Will Be 'Uphill Battle'

✖

As parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli prepare to serve time in prison for their role in the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade is working on getting her career back. A source close to the YouTube star and beauty influencer opened up to Us Weekly about Olivia's next step after her mother and father were sentenced to two and five months in prison, respectively, on fraud charges related to getting Olivia and her sister into the University of Southern California on false accolades and a $500,000 bribe.

"As far as her career, getting back on YouTube is still the end goal. But she knows that for a while she might face some struggle," the source said of Olivia Jade's next step. Despite nearly 2 million subscribers on the video platform, Olivia has remained mostly silent on social media and YouTube since indictments were handed out in the college admissions scandal, posting just two videos in the last year. But she's hopeful to pick up where she left off, regardless of the rebuilding process.

"She also knows that certain brands might want to capitalize on this whole situation and will be interested in working with her," the insider continued. "It might not be her ideal picks, but she knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another."

They continued, "Olivia has the mindset that nothing lasts forever and while she knows it will be an uphill battle, she feels much more confident than she did six months ago. [She] knows it’s a slow rebuild and that she’ll have to start from the ground up and be [wary] of her choices."

The influencer, 20, made a brief return to YouTube in December, sharing her first video in eight months on Dec. 1, 2019, saying she missing creating content for her followers, but couldn't say much due to the ongoing legal battle. "I genuinely miss filming," she said at the time. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about. It’s something I really like to do."

Sharing the return video and one on her everyday routine before going quiet again on social media, Olivia Jade said, "This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life, not trying to be in a selfish way. It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because it’s not the point of this."