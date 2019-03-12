Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Said She 'Didn't Care About School' in YouTube Video Before Mom's Arrest

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said she didn't "really care about school" in a YouTube Video posted before her mom's arrest.

The clip was posted to Jade's YouTube channel in 2018 just after she had been accepted to attend the University of Southern California.

In the video, the 19-year-old said, "I don't know how much of school I'm going to attend, but will talk to my deans and everyone," in reference to her busy business schedule that requires her to travel a lot.

She later said that she was certainly looking forward to the "experience of game days" and "partying," before then confessing, "I don't really care about school, as you guys know."

Many took to commenting on Jade's video by criticizing her about her attitude toward college, with one person writing, "I love you but it bothered me so much when you said you don't care about school but the game days and stuff why go to college and not care about your studies? That's the whole point of college (getting an education)."

"I love you Olivia I really do, I've been a subscriber since the beginning so I really hope you don't take this as hate but more of constructive criticism. I honestly found it very disappointing when you said you care more about parties and tailgates rather than your education," someone else said. "If you hate school so much why go to college? You can go to parties and tailgates whenever you want you don't have to go to college."

Jade eventually issued an apology video and asserted that she was very grateful for the opportunity to go to a good college.

Loughlin is currently being sought by police in connection to a bribe scandal wherein she is alleged to have submitted bribes in order to get Jade into USC.

According to ABC 11, legal documents state that Loughlin and her husband "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

UPDATE: Actress Felicity Huffman is in Federal custody after being arrested at her home without incident. There is an arrest warrant out for actress Lori Loughlin, who was NOT in Los Angeles this morning when Federal agents went to her home per officials familiar. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) March 12, 2019

Actress Felicity Huffman has also been implicated in the scam. She is currently in custody, but authorities reportedly have an arrest warrant issued for Loughlin.