Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Isabella Giannulli Deletes Her Instagram

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Isabella Giannulli has deleted her Instagram account, following her family being caught up in the major college admissions scandal.

Too Fab reports that Giannulli completely erased her social media presence from the internet recently, but her sister Olivia Jade remains active in the sense that she has not deleted her accounts, but has not posted since before the scandal broke.

The move comes after Loughlin and her husband — Mossimo Giannulli — were arrested and charged with bribery in the scandal which investigated alleged foul play involved with the admissions departments of a number of large, elite institutions.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal https://t.co/k0l7UZz1gJ pic.twitter.com/gvYlFFDxbM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 15, 2019

Recently, a source close to the family revealed that Loughlin is “freaking out” about facing potential jail time after having been in “complete denial” about the ramifications of the scandal.

“Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is. She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out,” the source said. “She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by. She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”

CBS News legal analyst @RikkiKlieman joins us to discuss the criminal charges in a giant college admissions scam. Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are two of the dozens of wealthy parents accused in the alleged scheme that lasted nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/Gm4VoMqMME — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 13, 2019

Part of why Loughlin is reported to be so worried now, is because after she and her husband pleaded “not guilty” to the bribery charges, they were then slapped with money laundering charges.

While bribery charges would have potentially landed them behind bars for a few years, money laundering charges carry the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” another source said of the actress. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the second source added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Any jail time that Loughlin and her husband could receive will ultimately be decided by a judge, and not by the prosecutors.