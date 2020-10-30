Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Giannulli Stars in Music Video Ahead of Mom's Prison Sentence

✖

Lori Loughlin's daughter Bella Giannulli is staring in a new music video, ahead of her mom's prison sentence. The 22-year-old appears in singer Cliff Clawson's music video for the song "Chasing Highs," which seems her on the run from a lovelorn zombie who only has eyes for her. Eventually she and her undead beau — played by Clawson — make a run for it, from her shotgun-wielding boyfriend, but the outcome is certainly not what either of them imagines.

According to a source who spoke with ET, Bella was bit by the acting bug some time ago but is really only just now more seriously pursuing a possible career in showbusiness. "Bella has wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps for years." The source went on to say, "She was the one who would visit her mom on set at a very young age and has actually taken roles in some of Lori’s [Hallmark] Christmas films. Bella loves TV and would be thrilled to land a major role like her mom had."

"Everyone thought it was funny how comfortable Bella was in front of the camera and how she has become a star in her own right because Olivia has no interest in acting," the source went on to say, referring to Bella's 21-year-old sister. "Olivia has always wanted to be a businesswoman and entrepreneur like her dad." Olivia Jade Giannulli is a YouTube star but does not appear to have a desire to do full-on acting.

"When the scandal hit, Bella became even more determined to focus on a career," the insider said. "She sees acting as a way to express herself, and she feels very at home in front of the camera." Notably, ET cited a 2016 interview that the outlet did with the girls, wherein they both revealed they were taking acting classes. "It's definitely like, interesting and we get to see a different side of it," Olivia said at the time. Bella then added, "Yeah, I think [I will pursue acting]."

On May 22, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, in connection to the Operation Varisty Blues college admissions scandal. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both have been ordered to report to prison on Nov. 19.