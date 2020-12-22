Lorde Slyly Returns to Social Media, and Fans Are Loving It

In 2017, the world was shocked to learn that Lorde, the voice behind songs like “Royals” and “Green Light,” had been the person behind the onionringsworldwide Instagram account. The user, who was anonymous beforehand, would review the savory fried food. So when social media users learned that it was Lorde who was behind it, the world temporarily went crazy.

Once she was caught, though, the posts stopped and Lorde eventually vanished from the account. Three years later, she made her grand return on the onionringsworldwide account with quite the fitting post, “Don’t call it a crumb back.” Her first post back saw her rate the onion rings featured with a 3.5 out of 5 stars, not too bad by her standards. She commented underneath her post about why she was away for so long, joking that she got embarassed when she would go to restaurants and people would know she was there to review the onion rings. “But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the Internet spoil,” she wrote in her response.

Anyhow, with Lorde back in the saddle, fans and followers alike are thrilled to have the musician sharing her onion rings ratings and are looking forward to more content after a three year hiatus.