Lorde Slammed for Bathtub Photo Referencing Whitney Houston

Singer Lorde received criticism on social media on Thursday after she posted a photo of a bathtub alongside a lyric made famous by Whitney Houston, who passed away in a bathtub.

Lorde had shared a now-deleted photo of a tub being filled with water with the caption, “And iiii will always love you,” a lyric from the Dolly Parton song which was recorded by Houston in 1992.

Fans immediately began accusing the singer of disrespecting Houston, expressing their anger that the star would choose to share a post like this one.

Houston died in a Beverly Hilton Hotel bathtub in February 2012. She was found facedown by her assistant, and police found multiple bottles of prescription medication and loose pills in the room.

The icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also factors, People shares.

After Lorde’s post, fans immediately took to Twitter to berate the singer for her choice of caption, with many noting that she made a poor choice.

Of all the songs by all the singers in the world, Lorde had to caption a picture of her bathtub with Whitney Houston lyrics. pic.twitter.com/u0uN3jgQms — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) April 6, 2018

Lorde is lucky the gays were watching Drag Race and weren’t bored enough to make her Whitney Houston scandal a bigger deal pic.twitter.com/7O485yTedK — 🗑🌈🐥 (@trashygaytweets) April 6, 2018

Brandy knocking on Lorde’s bathroom door pic.twitter.com/EnucvMmluj — SEAN MET NIALL (@SeanNotMendes) April 6, 2018

The singer later used her Instagram Story to apologize, writing, “Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath.”

She continued, “I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

Despite all the negativity, there were those who felt that the singer had simply made an innocent mistake.

don’t think there’s anything sadder than lorde being excited to take a bath on her day off, just to have the entire internet come after her for a short period of time because she used the wrong quote for the wrong occasion — Brett Werner (@bluefIickerbeat) April 6, 2018

Y’all really think Lorde did that on purpose pic.twitter.com/6LunAl0KRT — ‎‏ ‎‏ً (@KarlasKarma) April 6, 2018

stan twitter is so annoying leave lorde alone it was clearly a mistake & she apologized — mike hawk (@nnelodrama) April 6, 2018

Lorde is currently on tour supporting her Grammy-nominated album, Melodrama. During the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour, the 21-year-old covered Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” indicating that she is truly a fan of the late musician.

