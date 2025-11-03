Longtime ABC Anchor Dead at 85: RIP to Jerry Taff

Famous Milwaukee anchorman Jerry Taff has died. He was 85.

Known for his signature sign-off of “Good night and better tomorrows,” the WISN-12 anchor was beloved by all in his community when he delivered the news from 1979 to 2005. He died in his home state of Texas on October 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He’s never been a universally popular anchor in Wisconsin, however. In 2004, a viewer survey by the Milwaukee Sentinel had Taff place second in “favorite anchor” and first in “least favorite anchor,” knowing the state’s limitations.

Funnily enough, at his job at WISN-12, he was fired by the station and then later asked to return after the channel’s viewership numbers weren’t working out.

Taff also has DJ’d a weekly hour of Elvis Presley song on WOKY-AM for ages now.

Earlier this year, his former co-worker Kathy Mkyleby said that Taff was a know-it-all “in the most positive way” who “could always inject a little Texas-ism into things.”

On Facebook, his co-worker Mark Baden posted a tribute to the longtime anchor on his page.

“He was a one of a kind. Jerry Taff was a fixture at WISN for 26 years. He had a wonderful life in retirement and I am glad we kept in touch,” he wrote. “Jerry loved Milwaukee and loved all of you. Jerry passed away last night at his home in Lubbock, Texas. Good night and better tomorrows to you, JT.”