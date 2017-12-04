‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Splits From Longtime Husband

Sad news, Long Island Medium fans.

According to Us Weekly, star Theresa Caputo has split from husband Larry after nearly three decades together.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to the outlet. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The 51-year-old reality fixture has been candid about their issues in the eighth season of the hit TLC series, which is currently airing. During the Nov. 27 episode of the show, Caputo broke down while doing a reading, becoming overwhelmed with her marital struggles.

“I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it. Things happen,” she said in tears. “I can’t, I can’t do this.”

“I’m in the middle of a reading with Erin and my own emotions about my relationship with Larry got the best of me,” she later said in a confessional. “This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just, it’s wearing on me.”

The medium also confessed to friends in a previous episode.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium,’ Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ “

Larry hasn’t spoken much on the subject, but has recently retweeted comments from viewers who are showing the couple support, in addition to fans who have said how much they miss him on the show.

The two have two children, 24-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 23-year-old Victoria Caputo.