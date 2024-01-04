'Vampire Diaries' Star Reveals Christmas Eve Engagement

Tyler Lockwood is officially tying the knot. The Vampire Diaries star Michael Trevino, who portrayed the fan-favorite werewolf on the supernatural CW series, is engaged. The actor took to Instagram and revealed that he got down on one knee on Christmas Eve. He shared some sweet photos with his fiancé, model Bregje Heinen. Trevino has occasionally posted pictures of her and celebrated their one-year anniversary in January 2021. Now, the engagement has come just shy of their fourth anniversary, and it must have been a great way to celebrate Christmas.

Heinen also celebrated the big news on her own Instagram by sharing some photobooth photos and pictures from their time in Amsterdam. It seems like a simple and fun trip to the Netherlands turned into something much bigger, and they look as happy and in love as ever. From the looks of their photos together, they like to take a lot of trips together, so it wouldn't be surprising if their wedding is somewhere adventurous as well.

Plenty of Trevino's TVD co-stars were excited for him. Candice King shared her congratulations, while Nina Dobrev commented how happy she was for the two of them. Matthew Davis also congratulated him and said he was "so thrilled" for them, and Riley Voelkel simply used the raising hands emoji and heart emoji to share her well wishes. Trevino's Roswell, New Mexico co-stars Michael Vlamis and Tyler Blackburn also shared their excitement. "Words can't describe how happy I am for both of you," Vlamis commented, with several affectionate emojis. Blackburn shared his congratulations, among many, many others.

Michael Trevino and Bregje Heinen are keeping mum about wedding details, but they did just get engaged, so it's probably still a bit early. According to IMDb, Trevino only has one upcoming project, short film Jo. So he will be having a lot of free time on his hands to focus on the wedding. As of now, he doesn't have any other upcoming movies or shows, but that could all change, especially with Hollywood getting back to normal following the strikes.

Congratulations to Michael Trevino and Bregje Heinen for their engagement. 2023 ended on a great note for the two of them, and 2024 will likely be even better for the couple. Hopefully, they will continue to keep fans updated on their new chapter, but in the meantime, they seem to be focusing on their happy news.