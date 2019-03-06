Logan Paul’s Father Says the YouTuber Will Return to Vlogging Soon

Logan Paul’s father, Greg Paul, claims the embattled YouTube star will be back to posting videos soon, saying it’s “definite.”

Greg Paul has a considerable internet presence of his own, mostly dedicated to supporting his kids. The “Vlogdad” posted a video to Instagram promising his elder son’s return, and denouncing “the haters” who have been putting him down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Couple things: I want to let everybody know that Logan is coming back. That is a definite,” Greg Paul says in the video.

He then goes on to thank the family’s followers for their love and support. “You know what’s crazy? The haters think that they’re having an effect on us, but if the haters knew how much love was out there and how much support was out there— they’d shut their freaking mouths!”

The “haters” Greg Paul is referring to were upset by a video titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest,” which depicted Logan Paul and his friends discovering a deceased body in the Aokigahara Forest — a place infamous for suicide. Paul filmed the victim’s body up close, made some insensitive comments about it, and even cracked a couple jokes.

The caption of Greg Paul’s recent rebuttal shared a similar sentiment to his message.

“We all screw up,” he wrote. “It’s a part of life. Do I agree with everything my boys do. NO! Do I agree with some of the things my friends do? NO! Do they disagree with some things I do? YES! Face it folks,” he went on, “We all f— up at one time or another. That’s life!! What we do with those mistakes, bad judgement or whatever term you give it, is what matters. I love my boys and I am so proud of them.”

Paul’s raving support came just one day before YouTube released a statement condemning Paul’s video. Many fans were just as mad at the streaming platform for taking so long to respond.

On Wednesday, YouTube announced that Logan Paul’s channel would be removed from Google Preferred — significantly impacting his standing on the site and his ad revenue. In addition, he was bumped from the cast of season 4 of Foursome, and all of his original work on YouTube Red was put on hold.

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Still, there’s nothing stopping him from returning to his vlog format, as his father predicted.