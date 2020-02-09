Lizzo Labels Herself a ‘Roll Model’ With Revealing Bikini Photos Following Jillian Michaels Controversy

Lizzo is living her best life as of lately and feeling “Good as Hell” in more ways than one! The pop star and multi-award winning artist took to Instagram on Friday to share a set of sexy beachside photos from her vacation in Brazil, accentuating her curves in a teeny orange bikini with purple straps. In the images, which have garnered more than 1.1 million likes from fans and a plethora of love, Lizzo captioned the photos: “Roll Model,” pushing fiercely past the negative body image remarks she has found herself brushing off in recent weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:59am PST

In the first image, Lizzo can be seen posing ankle-deep in water as she strikes a pose with a bright two-piece string bikini and purple sunglasses, while playing with her hair. In the second snap of the carousel, the “Truth Hurts” singer shows off her rearside while posing with her hands above her head as the waves crash ahead of her. In the last image, Lizzo poses epically looking toward the sun and taking in the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That wasn’t the only provocative image Lizzo shared to her feed in recent days. Prior to the set of snaps, she shared another slideshow of two images with the caption, “Views from Brazil” featuring an up-close shot of her backside.

The risqué snaps are fresh off the heels of body shaming remarks coming care of Biggest Loser alum, Jillian Michaels, who questioned why fans were praising the singer’s body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Feb 5, 2020 at 11:23am PST

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said at the time.

The 45-year-old former trainer added: “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

The comments were immediately met with backlash, with tons of social media users accusing her of perpetuating stereotypes and fat-shaming Lizzo, who seemingly replied to the remarks with a NSFW video.

“If my name is your mouth…so is my p—y, b—…enjoy the flavor!” the singer said in the brief clip.

Following hours of mounting criticism, Michaels issued a statement on Twitter to defend herself, writing: “As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” she wrote. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Lizzo seems to not care one bit about the shaming, and rightfully shouldn’t be. In addition to garnering multiple nominations and wins this past year for her record, Cuz I Love You, she was honored with TIME’s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year, revealing that her occasional unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health.

“I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness,” Lizzo said. “I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

But she works actively to overcome it, sharing it’s “healthy” for one to love their naked self. “I think it’s healthy to have a relationship with your naked body, even if no one ever sees it. But I’ve always felt the need to share it.”

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images