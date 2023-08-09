Music Concert Lizzo Was Set to Headline Canceled

A big music concert that Lizzo was set to headline has been canceled. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 2023 Made in America Music Festival has been shut down. Concert organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, via the festival's official website and social media pages.

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," the statement read. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

The statement added, "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase." Made in America has been held annually since 2012, and was scheduled for Sept. 2-3. In addition to Lizzo, there would have been performances from SZA, Miguel, Ice Spice, and many more.

The festival cancellation comes just weeks after it was reported that Lizzo is facing a lawsuit from some former backup cancers over allegations of sexual harassment and "creating a hostile work environment." The accusations come from a lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court by three dancers who previously worked with Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. The suit also outlines allegations against her production company — Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. — and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

In addition to the sexual harassment claims, the suit contains other allegations as well, such as religious and racial harassment. There are also accusations of false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage. "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly," reads a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly by Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, "while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

In response to the claims, Lizzo denied the allegations and issued a statement, saying, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing" The singer went on to state, in part, "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized." At this time, Lizzo does not appear to have commented on the 2023 Made in America Music Festival cancellation.