6 More People Join Lawsuit Against Lizzo From Backup Dancers

A lawsuit filed by three former backup dancers of Lizzo has led to more allegations being made against the singer by at least six individuals, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer. Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez against the 35-year-old GRAMMY winner, the Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, her dance team captain, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. They allege sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, discrimination based on disability, assault, and false imprisonment, among other things, in their complaint. In addition to unpaid wages and loss of earnings, Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez seek damages for deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses, and attorney's fees.

"We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint," Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs' attorney and a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told ET Wednesday. "Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say." Additionally, Entertainment Tonight reported that six individuals who have come forward said they toured and worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In the wake of a lawsuit filed against Lizzo by three of her former backup dancers, at least six additional individuals have now come forward with more allegations against the singer, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer.https://t.co/C9QVsoeMBf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2023

In an earlier statement, Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) called the allegations against her "outrageous" and "sensationalized." "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote Aug. 3. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized." A case management conference is scheduled for the case on Jan. 26, 2024. There was also news on Tuesday that the 2023 Made in America Music Festival, which was to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA, had been canceled. "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," the statement read. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience." The festival, which has occurred every year since 2012, was scheduled for Sept. 2-3.