Beyoncé Removes Lizzo's Name From 'Break My Soul' Remix After Lawsuit

Beyoncé appeared to leave Lizzo's name out of her "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)" at a concert in Foxboro's Gillette Stadium on Tuesday after the singer was sued by three of her former dancers for sexual and racial harassment, as well as allegedly creating a hostile work environment. Hours after the lawsuit was filed, Queen B took the stage for the latest show on her Renaissance tour, with several videos posted to social media showing her omitting Lizzo's name completely from the song, which celebrates Black women in the entertainment industry.

In the song, Lizzo's name is typically included alongside the likes of Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles. However, during her Tuesday performance, Beyoncé passed over Lizzo's name and instead repeated Erykah Badu's name four times as Lizzo's name flashed up on the screen behind her. While the omission may be a possible hit at Lizzo in response to the allegations against her, the Independent reports that the singer also left out Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, and Kelly Rowland. Some believe Beyoncé's decision to repeat Badu four times is a reference to Badu's recent remarks "accusing" Beyoncé of copying her style. Beyoncé has not addressed the lyric change.

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour.



She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times.



pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday, Lizzo, who is often celebrated for her messages and body positivity advocacy, was sued by three of her former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – who accused her of sexual harassment and "creating a hostile work environment." Filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the lawsuit also outlines allegations against her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

One of the plaintiffs alleged in the suit that she was encouraged by the singer to "take turns touching the nude performers" while out at a club in Amsterdam's red light district while on tour in February. The "About Damn Time" singer allegedly "began pressuring" Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude performers, despite the dancer "expressing her desire not to touch the performer." The suit also alleges weight shaming by Lizzo, alleging that "Ms. Davis' commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms. Davis' weight gain." The dancers also claimed they faced racial harassment from BGBT management, which they allege "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members." The suit also contains allegations of false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage.

Lizzo has not responded to the lawsuit at this time. Her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., also has not commented publicly on the accusations.