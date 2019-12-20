Lizzo Blasting Tomi Lahren’s Donald Trump Impeachment Tweet Fires up Social Media

Lizzo recently recently blasted Tomi Lahren‘s tweet about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and Lizzo‘s comments have social media fired up. Lizzo tweeted out about the impeachment, and Lahren fired back with, “Well [Donald Trump] is still your president. Truth hurts,” referring to Lizzo’s hit song. Lizzo then hit back at Lahren by saying, “The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it.”

Twitter users have since been commenting on the post, with one writing, “Someone call Twitter, let them know Toni has been dog walked. Again,” referring to a comment that rapper Cardi B once dropped on Lahren during a feud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No offense, he’s not the biggest liar in this whole thing,” another person wrote. “Look at how these politicians get paid.. most are funded by big pharma companies that charge over 800$ for a script. They’re the problem here. Not trump.”

Seems to be a mistake here, and Lizzo you are part of the only hatred thrown on America. The truth been told, but hidden by the Demo🐀🐀s, you must really feel bad to cheer for the political suicidal party. We anxiously await your 2020 joy of Trump reelected, as Pelosi is out. — olga perez (@olgaper61784246) December 19, 2019

“The problem with this country is people can’t admit they lost. They’re wasting our money on this when they know the Senate wont pass it,” someone else said. “And they will waste more money/on it when he gets re-elected. They don’t have evidence he did something wrong it’s all he said she said.”

“There is plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the creation and dissemination of hateful rhetoric. I blame both extremes for that. Moderates have got to return to office and control before it is to late,” one other user offered.

All politicians need to learn “how to tell the truth” instead of what makes them sound good at the time to be elected into office. It’s so sad to see our great nation so divided. I only hope it don’t weaken us to the point of our own destruction. #Trump2020 — Rena T (@Lattie_Thomas_R) December 19, 2019

This week, Trump was impeached by the House, and the articles of impeachment will now move on to the Senate for a vote.