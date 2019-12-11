Lizzo Asks Her Fans How ‘U Feelin’ and Twitter Lights Up

NBA fans may not be feeling her controversial Sunday night outfit, but Lizzo’s fans are feeling “Good As Hell” after the rapper took to Twitter to ask them how “u feeling.’” In the midst of the controversy surrounding her revealing Lakers game outfit, the “Truth Hurts” singer on Tuesday turned her attention to her fans, deciding to check in on them just a day after debuting the music video for her single “Good As Hell.”

Baby you u feelin? 🤗 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 10, 2019

Many of the rapper’s 1.3 million followers took the opportunity to channel the anthem of her latest single.

“FEELING GOOD AS HELL,” one fan responded.

“Good as hell! I just dropped of Christmas gifts at CAWC Chicago for 70 women and children affected by domestic violence!! Now we just have to finish up the wishlist for survivors in shelter,” another wrote, linking out to the organization’s Amazon whislist.

A third joked that they were “feelin’ sick as hell” after coming down with a nasty illness, adding that they “LOVED that Lakers game dress though, my queen!”

“Your confidence speaks VOLUMES to us women who aren’t always confident about our thickness….not everyone wants to be a gym juggernaut,” another commented. “we’re so elated to see your candid pics! It gives us LIFE!”

Although Lizzo didn’t clue fans into how she’s feeling, she is likely feeling “Good As Hell,” too, considering that the music video for her latest single, which dropped Monday, not only gained millions of views, but also reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thankful 🙏🏾✨ https://t.co/gPnoQDlwGU — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 10, 2019

Making the week even sweeter, on Wednesday, the rapper was named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a– time,” Lizzo told the outlet. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

Reacting to being crowned Entertainer of the Year, Lizzo on Twitter wrote, “thank you.”