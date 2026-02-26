‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Jake Thomas Reacts to Death of On-Screen Dad Robert Carradine

Lizzie McGuire alum Jake Thomas is paying tribute to his on-screen father, Robert Carradine, after the actor’s death at 71.

After Carradine’s family announced on Monday that the Revenge of the Nerds star had died by suicide following a 20-year struggle with bipolar disorder, Thomas, who played younger brother Matt McGuire on the Disney Channel sitcom, took to Instagram to memorialize his former co-star.

“My heart hurts today,” Thomas, 36, began his post on Monday. “I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.”

“He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family,” the former child star continued. “I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.”

“I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too,” he concluded, “So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – ‘Jaker’”

Hilary Duff, who played Carradine’s daughter on Lizzie McGuire, also paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“This one hurts,” she wrote in an Instagram post of her own Monday. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

“I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering,” the “Mature” singer, 38, continued. “My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Carradine was also memorialized by his Lizzie McGuire wife, actress Hallie Todd, who remembered him as a “generous and loyal friend” in her own tribute.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Todd, 64. “I’m going to miss my sweet buddy so much. He was a generous and loyal friend. He was brave, strong, kind and had a wicked sense of humor. He was a champion for the people he loved and always wanted the best for us.”

The former Disney Channel mom continued, “He was a wonderful actor, a brilliant guitar player, and the most incredible and devoted father. Over the last 25 years, our families grew extremely close, celebrating birthdays, graduations, Halloweens and Thanksgivings together.”

“My friendship with Bobby and his family is probably my most treasured personal gift from working on Lizzie McGuire,” Todd concluded. “He was my family on screen and off. My heart, love, strength and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they navigate through this enormous loss.”