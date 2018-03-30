Liv Tyler Dons Burlesque-Inspired Lingerie for Colorful Campaign

Liv Tyler slipped into some bold, barely-there looks to show off her figure for Triumph Lingerie.

The 41-year-old face of the intimates brand stunned wearing a variety of lacy ensembles that strategically covered her assets, all while complementing her dark locks and porcelain skin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyler posed first in a purple-hued two-piece, tossing a sheer unbuttoned blouse on top to play coy with viewers. She kept her waves tossed to one side and accented her icy blue eyes with dark eye makeup and topped it off with a bold red lip.

The Leftovers actress also slipped into a bright red lace-lined bra top to flaunt her assets for the dreamy photo shoot. The hue from Triumph’s spring/summer 2018 collection matched her lipstick — and her spunky attitude — perfectly.

She dipped into her dark side for another look, opting for a sheer and lace bodysuit which showed off some cheeky flair. She looked with a serious pose toward the camera, but another shot showed her playful side, striking a flirty pose from the back.

Fans fawned over the sexy shots, praising Tyler for her fit body and her confidence to show it off proudly in her 40s.

“She’s just absolutely stunning… Gorgeous lingerie, gorgeous woman,” a follower gushed. Another added, “Wow! Now that’s a great image.”

Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell, was recently announced as the face of the British company’s Essence collection, which meshes modern style with looks that promote body confidence and female sensuality. Other celebrities like Julianne Moore have also modeled the underwear.

“I am so honored to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history!” Tyler said of the partnership. “The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love. I can’t wait to see it launch later this year.”

A mom of three young kids — Milo, 13, Sailor, 3, and Lula, 20 months — Tyler’s figure shows that she puts in work for her toned tummy and curves. But the actress admitted it took a while after welcoming Lula to get back on track.

“Just be kind to yourself,” she told PEOPLE of her first-hand advice to other new moms feeling pressure to bounce back. “Everyone is different. Everyone’s body is different, everyone’s birth experience is different.”

“Some people’s body type is that they totally look normal right after [birth], and [for] others, it takes many months,” she added. “But I think it’s best to focus on your health and the health of your baby and bonding.”