Little Richard's Death Triggers Tributes From Musicians Young and Old

There will never be anyone else quite like Little Richard, as musicians of all ages and from all eras will attest to. That fact has never been more evident that in the wake of the rock 'n' roll pioneer's death, as tributes have begun to pour in. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, whose hits included "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti," died early Saturday, as confirmed by his son Danny Jones Penniman to Rolling Stone.

In the hours since the passing was made public, Little Richard fans have come out of the woodwork to share their love for the rock 'n' roll icon's work. Musicians from rock, rap, pop and more genres all have reasons to love the star, with many of them recognizing they might not be where they are today with his influence on popular culture. Scroll through to see some of the tributes coming in about Little Richard.