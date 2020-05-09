Little Richard's Death Triggers Tributes From Musicians Young and Old
There will never be anyone else quite like Little Richard, as musicians of all ages and from all eras will attest to. That fact has never been more evident that in the wake of the rock 'n' roll pioneer's death, as tributes have begun to pour in. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, whose hits included "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti," died early Saturday, as confirmed by his son Danny Jones Penniman to Rolling Stone.
In the hours since the passing was made public, Little Richard fans have come out of the woodwork to share their love for the rock 'n' roll icon's work. Musicians from rock, rap, pop and more genres all have reasons to love the star, with many of them recognizing they might not be where they are today with his influence on popular culture. Scroll through to see some of the tributes coming in about Little Richard.
Beach Boys' Brian Wilson
I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020
Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re
KISS' Gene Simmons
Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020
Stevie Van Zandt
RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
Every Pioneer contributed something important. Richard embodied the Spirit of RockNRoll. https://t.co/vmo50dQ4xK— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
Chance the Rapper
A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020
Nile Rodgers
The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020
The Kinks' Dave Davies
Earl Palmer drummer for Little Richard he helped to invent the backbeat that came to define the sound of rock and roll— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) May 9, 2020
Skyzoo
Smh. We lost 2 titans in music and culture overnight. As we keep losing our icons, we realize it’s on us who are still here to become the new leaders and continue their work. RIP Andre Harrell and Little Richard. Two TITANS 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/04ryKRoeAO— Skyzoo (@skyzoo) May 9, 2020
Billy Bragg
If one image could claim to sum up the spirit of rock'n'roll, it's this one. So long, Little Richard #Awopbopaloobopawopbamboom! pic.twitter.com/kudI4WWpqP— Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 9, 2020
Ric Wilson
Let’s get the facts straight rock and roll & pop music would not be what it is today without Chuck Berry & Little Richard May he Rest In Peace one of the best performers of all time
The influencer of James Brown, Prince & MJ & Ric Wilson. pic.twitter.com/Ua9zUXHhU6— they call me disco (@RicWilson) May 9, 2020