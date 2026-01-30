‘Little Rascals’ Child Star Reveals He’s Living Off the Grid After ‘Vow of Poverty’

The Little Rascals Alfalfa is all grown up, and living an unconventional life. The former child star has vowed a life of poverty, gave away his worldly possessions and life savings, and is calling himself a “radical Catholic extremist.”

Bug Hall, who famously played the beloved character in the 1994 movie, spoke about living life off the grid with his wife and five children in a conversation with The Daily Mail (per PEOPLE). Hall, who was born Brandon Barnett, said he plans to use a hydro-electrical dam, and special plumbing and electrical systems in order to unplug in rural Arkansas.

He is also a self-proclaimed “medieval moralist,” explaining he left Hollywood following his arrest in Texas in June 2020 for allegedly inhaling air duster. He was taken to jail on charges of possession for use to inhale/ingest a volatile chemical, where he was booked on a $1,500 bond, which he posted by the following day. No jail time was served as a result.

He says his arrest came after 15 years of sobriety, though he admitted to several relapses that were “brushed to the side” in the “high energy” environment of Hollywood. The arrest was a wakeup call for him. “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”

Regarding giving away his money and possessions, he told the outlet: “It was a hard realization, but it was something that I was pretty firm on, and I still am,” he said of leaving Hollywood. “The irony was that I loved the work. I wasn’t sort of disillusioned in terms of my love of work. I really, really loved it. I loved film and TV and the process of storytelling, more than any of you.” He described his possessions as “a big pile of nothing,” adding, “It really wasn’t all that great of a sacrifice compared to what our Lord had planned to give me in return,” he said. “The fruits of that decision to live this radical lifestyle.”

The Little Rascals is a film adaptation of Hal Roach’s short film series, Our Gang, which were released throughout the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, and centered on the adventures of a group of neighborhood children. The film earned over $67 million by the end of its theatrical run.