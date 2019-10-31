Lisa Rinna’s Halloween Look Has Fans Comparing the ‘RHOBH’ Star to Angelina Jolie

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is being compared to actress Angelina Jolie with her long, black hair and red plump lips. The reality personality took to Instagram to share her glam with a short caption and the comment section lit up with comparisons between the two gorgeous ladies.

View this post on Instagram We call her Sabine. ❤️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Oct 30, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT

One fan wrote, “Oh hai Angelina,” while someone else came up with their own term meshing Jolie and Rinna’s names together, writing, “I call her Angelisa Jolie.”

Other fans were absolutely stunned at her festive look with one saying, “[Oh my God] GLAM,” while another follower posted, “Are you kidding me!?” before someone else echoed, “She’s gorgeous!”

“Can’t stop won’t stop ! You’re killing it!” another commenter shared.

Needless to say, fans absolutely loved her look. But this wasn’t the only one look they gawked over. Just a few days ago she dressed up as Jennifer Lopez in her famous green dress and followers went crazy over that too!

Her costume, made by Yandy Costumes, resembled the plunging green Versace dress that Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys, and recently walked down the runway to. Rinna celebrated her in the famous costume at the Casamingos Halloween party in Los Angeles just six days before the spooky holiday.

Of course she made sultry poses for the photographers and shared photos from the night to her Instagram page. She also posted a video of herself dancing to “Jenny from the Block” while wearing the gorgeous green gown.

Rinna busted out her dance moves, something she was criticised for a few months ago. The star uploaded a clip of herself dancing to Billie Ellish’s “Bad Guy” in a colorful bikini while wearing a cowboy hat, and fans had some thoughts. But that didn’t matter because her caption was a quick clap back at followers who had nothing but mean words for her in previous posts of her dancing, writing, “Encore Duh,” before later commenting, “I love how this pisses so many of you off.”

She often posts videos of herself dancing, as well as, photos in bikinis as she shows off her in-shape body. However, she did admit to fans at one point that she had an unhealthy relationship with food, which aided in her tiny look, but blames the industry and the pressure that comes along with being in the public eye.