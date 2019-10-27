Lisa Rinna Stuns With Iconic Jennifer Lopez Transformation for Halloween Party

Lisa Rinna might have just won Halloween 2019 with her Jennifer Lopez costume. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took on the singer’s iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys. Rinna wore the ensemble to the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, and did the look justice.

The actress stunned party guests and fans with the green printed gown made famous by Lopez, showing off her curves. Rinna completed her look with gold scrappy heels and gave photographers a seductive pose for the cameras.

Rinna also wore her hair pulled back tightly into a big and high ponytail, and chose a smokey eye look to complete the steamy ensemble, along with nude lips and a lot of bronzer.

Rinna’s post comes just a little over a month since Lopez herself rocked the dress once again at the Versace show in Milan in September. The singer and Donatella Versace celebrated the look’s legacy by presenting an updated take on the dress. Lopez’s walk down the runway got a standing ovation and it broke the Internet once again, nearly 20 years since she first wore it.

Lopez finished off the show, joining other models including Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Amber Valletta.

Lopez recently opened up about the impact of the dress and admitted that she was shocked by the uproar the original look created.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” Lopez said. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra bit of kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

Rinna has made her own headlines recently when she clapped back at online haters criticizing her for her dancing social media videos. After sharing a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad guy” in a bikini, she added a special message in the comments section for the trolls.

“Encore Duh,” she captioned the post, adding in a comment, “I love how this pisses so many of you off.”

Lopez has not commented on Rinna’s Halloween tribute as of press time. Last year, Rinna also made headlines for her costume inspired by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne.