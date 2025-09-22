Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomed Baby Earlier in 2025

Riley Keough had a second child in secret earlier this year.

The 36-year-old actress, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, quietly had another child with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen earlier this year. The gender of her newest child is not yet known.

In a cover story from PEOPLE Magazine with Priscilla Presley, she broke the news while discussing her love of being a great grandmother.

“I love her babies,” Presley said. “I’m really happy for Riley. She’s got an amazing husband and two great children, so I’m happy for her very much.”

She called Keough’s first child, 3-year-old girl Tupelo, “so cute” and noted that she could talk even before she was one year old.

“At my home, there’s a pond right down below, and I’m holding her, and she goes, ‘Pond,’” Presley said. “She’s not even a year going, ‘Pond.’ Then she looked, and she saw a car. I went to Lisa, and I said, ‘Lisa, she’s not even a year, and she’s telling me all what’s out there.’ [Riley] was saying that her husband really spends a lot of time with her. She’s a chatterbox.”

Presley later added that her granddaughter “lives in her own world.”

“She does what she wants,” she said. “She rules.”

While filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, Keough met Smith-Petersen. The two married three years later, in February 2015.