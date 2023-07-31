Lisa Marie Presley's House Where She Lived Until Her Death Listed for $4.6 Million

Lisa Marie Presley's house, where she lived until her death earlier this year, is on the market. Entertainment Tonight reports that the home is up for sale and has been listed for $4.6 million. The outlet noted that Presley moved into the home, a few years ago, as a renter but had an option to purchase it.

The Calabasas home is just under 7,500 square feet and had previously been renovated by Presley's friend and realtor Robb Friedman, per Redfin, which published photos of the listing that you can see here. It features six bedrooms and seven baths. Additional amenities include a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool, and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported, Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

In July —several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.