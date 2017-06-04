Lionel Richie’s Bassist Eats Edibles, Stabs Himself

Lionel Richie’s bassist had a terrible reaction to eating edibles. After ingesting them, the rocker repeatedly stabbed himself, TMZ reports.

McDonald’s worker shot by Florida man

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources said a 911 call came in at around 10 PM Tuesday and the caller reported a stabbing victim. Ethan Farmer was found bleeding profusely after paramedics rushed to a San Fernando Valley apartment where he was found.

According to TMZ, Farmer — who’s also toured with New Kids on the Block — had eaten either pot brownies or cookies and then went crazy, stabbing himself all over his body.

Turns out, the 42-year-old had some friends over and they were eating the edibles when Farmer suddenly turned violent on himself.

Girls Next Door stars get in violent brawl

He was taken to a hospital where he remains as of Friday night. His condition is still unknown.

This story is still developing and we will continue to make updates as we find out more.