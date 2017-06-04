Celebrity

Lionel Richie’s Bassist Eats Edibles, Stabs Himself

Lionel Richie’s bassist had a terrible reaction to eating edibles. After ingesting them, the […]

By

Lionel Richie’s bassist had a terrible reaction to eating edibles. After ingesting them, the rocker repeatedly stabbed himself, TMZ reports.

McDonald’s worker shot by Florida man

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources said a 911 call came in at around 10 PM Tuesday and the caller reported a stabbing victim. Ethan Farmer was found bleeding profusely after paramedics rushed to a San Fernando Valley apartment where he was found.

According to TMZ, Farmer — who’s also toured with New Kids on the Block — had eaten either pot brownies or cookies and then went crazy, stabbing himself all over his body.

Turns out, the 42-year-old had some friends over and they were eating the edibles when Farmer suddenly turned violent on himself.

Girls Next Door stars get in violent brawl

He was taken to a hospital where he remains as of Friday night. His condition is still unknown.

This story is still developing and we will continue to make updates as we find out more.

Tagged:

Related Posts