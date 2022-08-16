Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.

Pearlman was found dead on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was reported missing on Feb. 13, with her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeting on Feb. 17 that the actress's phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd. – less than two miles from where her body was eventually found. Savannah also wrote in her Twitter thread at the time that Lindsey's sister requested they share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. "Please know that you are never truly alone," Savannah wrote at the time.

Unfortunately this isn’t the update we wanted to make. We were devastated to learn police found a body this morning that was later determined to be Lindsey Pearlman. We don’t have any information to share at the moment, but we wanted to thank everyone who did their part (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qAkv62sHRt — Santé D'Or (@SanteDOr) February 19, 2022

Lindsey's husband, Vance Smith, confirmed his wife's death at the time on Instagram. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote, before adding, "I'm broken." Her representative, Michael Chiaverini, also released a statement at the time. "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve," the statement read.

In addition to Empire, where she played Patti Sharp for one episode, Lindsey's other notable TV credits include roles in General Hospital, Selena: The Series on Netflix, The Ms. Pat Show on BET+, Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime, American Housewife on ABC and Vicious on Urbanflix. According to her website, Pearlman began acting in theater productions in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles to pursue more opportunities after her completing a recurring role on Chicago Justice as Joy Fletcher. She was also a Second City Conservatory graduate.