Actress Lindsey Pearlman, best known for her roles on General Hospital, Empire and Chicago Justice, has been found dead at the age of 43, five days after being reported missing. According to Deadline, Pearlman was found just south of popular Los Angeles hiking spot Runyon Canyon. “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” reported the LAPD on Friday. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

The LAPD put out a report to the public looking for information about her whereabouts on Feb. 13. “Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

REST IN PEACE: The body of the 43-year-old actress, Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in "General Hospital," "American Housewife" and other shows, has been found in Hollywood days after she went missing, police say. https://t.co/8PCqdD9u9W pic.twitter.com/aGZBIKLeWs — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 19, 2022

Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, shared on Twitter on Thursday that Pearlman was missing and that there was a reward offered for anyone who had Information. She updated her followers on Friday that Pearlman had died. “UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance,” she wrote. “Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [Santé D’Or] in her honor.”

Pearlman’s husband Vance Smith also shared the news on social media. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” he wrote in an Instagram post that has since been removed. “I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Pearlman was from Chicago and was a fixture in the city’s vibrant improv scene. She is best known for her roles in General Hospital, Empire, American Housewife, and Chicago Justice.