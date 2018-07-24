Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Waitresses for Not Wearing Matching Shoes

Lindsay Lohan appears to be a strict boss at the Lohan Beach House, threatening to fire waitresses who wear the wrong shoes on the job.

Lohan owns a restaurant and nightclub in Rhodes, Greece called the Lohan Beach House, a high-end facility catering to the wealthy. The club has a promotional Instagram account filled with photos of patrons and servers having a good time. On Friday, that included a picture of two waitresses dressed almost exactly the same, though there was one conspicuous difference that Lohan herself picked up on.

“Wear the same shoes please,” Lohan wrote from her verified Instagram account. One of the waitresses was wearing white high heels, matching the white bathrobes both were draped in. The other had on heels matching the tone of her skin.

“Or you’re fired,” Lohan added in a separate comment.

The declaration completely took over the comment section, where fans debated whether Lohan was being harsh. One even replied to her, writing, “pls tell me you’re not joking need this to be real.”

“Totally serious!” Lohan responded.

While many fans had comments or jokes about Lohan’s managerial style, most were more concerned with the shoes themselves.

“Okay but which pair of shoes are the right shoes bc I gotta tell ya… the white ones are not cute with this ensemble,” one fan wondered.

“Those white sandals look BAD!” added another. “They look like plastic and aren’t attractive at all. I agree that the nude colored are much better.”

Many fans questioned what right Lohan had to insist on certain shoes if she was not going to provide them to her employees. One concerned person even commented with a link to The Spine Health Institute’s web page on how high heels can affect long term health.

“If the employer supplies the shoes also forcing women to wear high heels is extremely degrading also a health risk. Those girls should find a better job with a company that treats their employees with respect,” one wrote.

Neither Lohan nor the club acknowledged the awkward social media moment again. While many fans were put off by Lohan’s harsh tone in the comment, it may be a part of the actress’s attempt to change her public image. Last month, she told an interviewer from the New York Times that she does not want to be seen as an irresponsible party girl anymore.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things,” she said. “I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not—it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me.”