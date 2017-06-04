Lindsay Lohan Strips Out Of Her Slinky Dress For Sultry Snap

Even though she’s been seen dressing a tad more conservatively in recent months, Lindsay Lohan seemed to be back to showing off for the camera again over the weekend.

In a now-deleted photo on her Instagram account, the Mean Girls actress could be seen on her hands and knees on a bed, with her sequined dress all the way unzipped.

The pic, in which Lohan strategically posed so as to not show off anything sensitive, featured a dark blue filter and the caption, “Night Time.”

It’s not clear if the 30-year-old star was alone and using some kind of hands-free camera app to snap the pic, or if she had someone with her who took it, but, either way, it’s curious that she chose to delete it.

See The Photo Here

While her public life has been the focus of countless headlines over the last decade, Lohan has certainly been doing everything she can to turn her reputation around.

She moved away from L.A. in 2014 and took up residence in London.

The last film she starred in was 2013’s The Canyons, which was not well-received by critics or audiences.

After that, she enjoyed a few cameos on shows like 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down.

Ultimately, she stepped out of the limelight for a while to get control of her life but is now poised to make a comeback.

Lohan is currently focusing on a new TV series in London titled Sick Note, which stars Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint, and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz).

She’s also said to be working on an original script and has a new film titled The Shadow Within currently in post-production.

Additionally, in a recent interview on The Talk, supermodel Tyra Banks said that she and Lohan have spoken about the two of them starring in the sequel to their 2000 film Life-Size.

“You know I am having conversations with Ms. Lohan,” Banks said. “Yes, and I want her to come back and I think that she does too. So actually, I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it.”

While there’s no confirmation that Lohan is joining the film sequel yet, it’s scheduled to air on Freeform next year so she still has plenty of time to decide.

