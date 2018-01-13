Lindsay Lohan Designing Her Own Island in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan has a new project to keep herself busy, and it is not another attempt at a movie comeback. She told Wendy Williams Friday that she is designing an island in Dubai.

“I’m discussing designing my own island in Dubai at the World Islands,” Lohan said on The Wendy Williams Show.

So what will the island be called? Lohan Island, of course.

“I’m out Trump-ing Trump with the name Lohan,” Lohan said with a laugh.

Lohan also runs a club in Athens, Greece called “Lohan Nightclub.” According to the venue’s website, it is the “sole Athenian mega-club” and “home to all party lovers.”

“Lohan Nightclub is a concept created by well known businessman Dennis Papageorgiou and Hollywood superstar Lindsay Lohan, as a means to revive the local Athenian clubbing scene and bring people into the party party spirit,” the site reads.

Lohan plans to open another venue in Mykonos, Greece. The Daily Mail published photos of Lohan enjoying the sun there in August.

“I figured, I’ve gone to enough [clubs], I should have my own,” the 31-year-old Lohan told Williams. “It’s really fun, it’s a fun place.”

The World Islands is a group of artificial islands built off the coast of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. When viewed from above, the islands look like a map of the earth. Lohan visited the islands in October.

“I’m on Thailand Island at the World Islands for the first time. Soon this will be Lohan Island,” Lohan promised in an October Instagram post.

#LOHANISLANDDUBAI A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Lohan told Williams she plans on going back to her adoptive home after she finishes filming Sick Note to complete Lohan Island.

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy,” Lohan said. “So, when I’m finished filming Sick Note I can go back to Dubai, start the lipstick, discuss that and then design this island — Lohan Island.”

Lohan hasn’t appeared in a film since she tried to restart her career in 2013 with The Canyons, but she signed on to star in a TV series called Sick Note last summer.

The British comedy series stars Rupert Grint as an unlucky insurance rep who is told he has a terminal illness, but doesn’t tell his family that the diagnosis turned out to be wrong. Lohan will appear in season two, which is expected to air on Sky’s Now TV in the U.K. this year.