Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein

Lindsay Lohan is defending Harvey Weinstein.

The actress took to Instagram with two videos, which have since been deleted, on Tuesday to share her opinions on the allegations surrounding the Hollywood producer.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” she explained. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

She continued, “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me—we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop—I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, Georgina Chapman announced that she was leaving her husband as more sexual harassment allegations continue to surface.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” the Marchesa designer said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I have chosen to leave my husband.”

She continued, “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Just a few days ago, the New York Times went public with reports from several women who claim Weinstein sexually harassed them.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and his lawyer claims the reports are “false and defamatory.”

“I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” the movie mogul explained. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed.”

Weinstein continued, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment.”

Lohan’s fans were not happy about the comments she made. Read below to see some of their tweets.

Lindsay Lohan defending Harvey Weinstein is a direct slap to every woman on the planet. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) October 11, 2017

PSA: Lindsay Lohan is using her weird accent on Instagram to defend Harvey Weinstein right now and there’s not enough wine in the world. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan with the “Harvey Weinstein never touched me!” defense… Telling everyone to “stop”… Oh dear — Slevin Kelevra 🇺🇸 (@ToeKnee2GX) October 11, 2017

